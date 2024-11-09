Members of the armed forces, Royal family and politicians are set to come together to take part in Remembrance Sunday’s main Cenotaph event.

The annual event will see a two minute silence held by those in attendance, as well as millions across the country, at 11am. Wreaths will be laid and representatives of the armed forced will march down Whitehall as part of the traditional commemorations for the nation’s war dead.

Those not in attendance will be able to watch and listen to the event live. Here’s all the details you need to tune in.

King Charles III salutes as he stands before the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday on November 12, 2023 in London. | Getty Images

How to watch Remembrance Sunday on TV

the annual remembrance Sunday even will take place on Sunday, November 10. Coverage of the Cenotaph event in central London will be screened live on the BBC.

Live coverage will begin at 10.15am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The coverage will be hosted by David Dimbleby.

How to listen to Remembrance Sunday on radio

For those who are unable to watch the commemorations live, the event will also be broadcast live on BBC radio. The ceremony of Remembrance will be broadcast live from 10.30am until 11.45am on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds.

What can we expect from Remembrance Sunday?

As ever, prominent politicians, members of the Royal Family and armed forces representatives will take part in the commemoration event. King Charles, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are confirmed to be among the royals taking part, however Camilla has been ruled out of appearing on doctor’s orders.

After a wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph itself, around 10,000 veterans will take part in a march along Whitehall, as organised by the Royal British Legion.