Renowned celebrity chef Rick Stein has candidly spoken about his own mortality - and has said he doesn’t think he’ll be around for much longer.

The 77-year-old gave a raw interview to The Times in which he said that he doesn't think he's going to "last that much longer" following a life-saving heart operation. In reflecting on his close call with death, he revealed he had been thinking about dying "big time" after experiencing breathlessness for years before being warned that he needed surgery to survive.

The culinary star underwent the crucial procedure in 2022, when his cardiologist discovered his aorta, the first and largest artery in the body, was deteriorating. Although he was told that medication could postpone the inevitable, it was clear that an operation was necessary. The beloved TV chef recalled the moment his doctor made it clear to him that surgery was the only way forward.

He said: "And then, a bit over a year ago, he said ‘you're going to have to have the op.'" In the interview, Stein also opened up about his personal life and talked about the impact his manic depressive father had had on him, while also expressing his gratitude towards his wife Sarah Burns for her support as he navigating these struggles.

Chef Rick Stein has been speaking about his own death. Photo by Getty Images.

Now post-surgery, Stein did say that he has felt a surge of optimism, even though he acknowledges that life is fragile. “To be honest, having had the operation and recovered, the improvement in my health has left me tremendously optimistic.", reports the Express. He added: "Even though at my age and with the normal realities of life I'm not going to last that much longer, I think as long as you've got your health and you're optimistic generally and enjoying your life, you don't tend to ponder too much about how little life you've got left."

Stein is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, writer and television presenter. He writes cookery books and has presented numerous cookery series for the BBC and has a career that spans more than three decades. He was also appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in June 2018.