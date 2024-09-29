Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The mother of one of triple killer Valdo Calocane’s victims has described a BBC Panorama episode about the Nottingham attacks as “shameful, cold, ill-judged”.

A BBC programme about the Nottingham attacks which left two teenagers and a school caretaker dead has been branded "shameful, cold, ill-judged, arrogant and thoughtless" by the mother of one of the victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, were stabbed to death in Nottingham on June 13 last year. The mental health background of killer Valdo Calocane was discussed in a BBC Panorama episode entitled The Nottingham Attacks: A Search For Answers, featuring members of the Calocane family, to help “shed light on the missed opportunities in his care”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Barnaby's mother, Emma Webber, has criticised the programme, which was screened last month. Barnaby’s mother Emma told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: “We believe what the BBC produced is a very imbalanced documentary – it’s shameful, cold, ill-judged, arrogant and thoughtless.”

Relatives of the victims have made a formal complaint to the BBC about the Panorama episode as they believe it contains “inaccuracies, was too sympathetic towards the knifeman’s family and they were refused a preview screening”, according to the newspaper. Ms Webber added: “We were not considered or consulted at any point to advise that this was being made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were stabbed to death in Nottingham June 13 last year.

The families’ lawyer Neil Hudgell told the newspaper: “They were told as a ‘fait accompli’ when the piece was airing, they had no opportunity to be involved. Had they been consulted they could have pointed out some obvious factual errors.

“They believe they were excluded so the programme could promote the narrative that the Calocane family were victims too. They were not afforded an early viewing and were caused considerable additional anxiety in the run-up to it airing, having to speculate on what it may or may not cover. Their fears were confirmed.

“They have no interest in compensation, this is about proper accountability based on fair, proper and accurate reporting. It is about setting the record straight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order earlier this year. He admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Relatives of Calocane’s victims reacted angrily to the sentencing after prosecutors decided not to pursue murder charges. A BBC spokesperson said: “We have the deepest sympathy for the families, and the Panorama team has been extremely mindful of the sensitivities in handling this programme.

“They have been in contact with the bereaved families to tell them about the programme and to provide details of its editorial focus. This investigation, which is very much in the public interest, examines the decline in the mental health of Valdo Calocane and asks whether there were systemic failings in his interactions with mental health services in the three years leading up to the terrible events in Nottingham last year.

They added: “The documentary has been produced in accordance with the BBC’s editorial guidelines. Any complaints will be looked at according to our complaints procedure.”