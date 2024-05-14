Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hospital order sentence for Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane was not ‘unduly lenient’, judges rule

The Court of Appeal has refused to change the sentence of Valdo Calocane, who was given an indefinite hospital order for the manslaughter of three people in Nottingham last year.

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in January after admitting the manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility of Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates, and the attempted murder of three others, in a spate of attacks in Nottingham last year.

The Attorney General referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal in February, with lawyers arguing at a hearing last week that the 32-year-old should instead be given a “hybrid” life sentence, where he would first be treated for his paranoid schizophrenia before serving the remainder of his jail term in prison.

Valdo Calocane was sentenced to be detained in a high-security hospital for the attacks. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Attorney General Victoria Prentis referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal in February, arguing it was “unduly lenient” However, this was rejected in a ruling from the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Mr Justice Garnham at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday.

The families of the victims previously reiterated their calls for a public inquiry into the deaths after the Court of Appeal heard a bid to change his sentence. The relatives of Webber, O’Malley-Kumar and Coates said “failure upon failure upon failure” contributed to the killings in Nottingham on June 13 last year.