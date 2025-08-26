Sharon Chuter was the founder and former CEO of Uoma Beauty.

Sharon Chuter, the founder and former CEO of Uuoma Beauty, has died at 38. In 2021, she was interviewed by Beautylish who wrote: “As the brains behind a brand as groundbreaking as UOMA Beauty, it’s no wonder founder and CEO Sharon Chuter has a pretty fascinating backstory. The former LVMH exec admits that she fell into the beauty industry (as a teenager!) after asking Revlon if she could be their distributor in Nigeria, her home country.

“Fast-forward a few years, and Chuter is making waves in the beauty industry with her inclusive cosmetics brand and #PullUpForChange, a grassroots campaign which challenges beauty brands to disclose the number of Black employees on their payroll.”

The Instagram account for Black Beauty Founders paid tribute to Sharon Chuter and wrote: “Our hearts are heavy and words fall short.

“Sharon Chuter was a force who changed the beauty industry forever, shattering ceilings, building doors, and inspiring every Black founder who dares to dream.

Tributes have been paid to beauty pioneer Sharon Chuter who has died at 38, what was the cause of her death? Photo: heysharonc/Instagram | heysharonc/Instagram

“Her vision, courage, and fight for our community will never be forgotten. Her light will forever guide us.

In response to their tribute, Courtney-Grace Richardson wrote: “A few years ago, I interviewed Sharon for PAPER Mag & it was one of the most memorable interviews for me. We spoke on the phone for almost 3 hours, her radiant energy reverberating from my speaker.

“Her laughter & joy made it feel like we were sitting together in the same room. She was so proud of what she was building with @uomabeauty & who she was building it for. Simply put, Sharon cared. May her beautiful spirit live on & her legacy be proof that you too can make your dreams come true. Sharon did. ❤️🕊️✨”

Fans have taken to Sharon Chuter’s Instagram to pay tribute to the beauty pioneer, Sharon had 32K followers on the platform. One wrote: “Thank you for everything you did for the beauty world. You pulled up for change in so many incredible ways. You are loved and you will be dearly missed. 💔,” whilst another said: “💔💔💔devastated to hear this news. Sending love and light to wherever you are.”

UOMA Beauty paid tribute to Sharon Chuter and wrote: “Sharon Chuter’s passing is deeply saddening news, and our thoughts and condolences go out to her family & loved ones during this difficult time.”

In 2023, Sharon stepped down as CEO from the company and in an Instagram post, said: "I’ve been pouring into others, now to pour into me and mostly to spend time with my favorite person in the world (ME).”

She also said: "I’ve missed me. I feel beautiful when I feel free and I’m taking back charge of my life and liberating myself to learn the meaning of healthy detachment."

Up until Sharon Chuter’s death a lawsuit has been ongoing and USA Today reported that “Chuter filed a lawsuit against MacArthur Beauty, BrainTrust Fund and Settle Funding. Chuter alleged that the companies pushed her out of the business while she was on medical leave, "deceitfully and unlawfully" stealing the company, according to court documents.”

Sharon Chuter died on August 14 and according to the County of Los Angeles Medical examiner, since August 25, her death remains under investigation.