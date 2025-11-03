Family pay tribute to beloved actor Lee Weaver who died at his home in Los Angeles

Actor Lee Weaver, who appeared in The Cosby Show, and movies such as Donnie Darko, has died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of actor Lee Weaver has paid tribute to him after he died at his home in Los Angeles, he was 95. In a statement, his family said: "Lee wove joy, depth and representation into every role he played and everything he did."

Louis Hayes paid tribute to Lee Weaver on Facebook and wrote: “Louis Hayes extends his condolences to the family of Lee Weaver, a dear friend who made his transition recently, at age 95. For those of you that are unfamiliar with him, Lee Weaver enjoyed a long, successful career as a veteran character actor of some very well known TV shows and films, going back as far as the 1950s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was also a vocalist, a childhood friend of Cannonball Adderley and a longtime supporter of Jazz music. On his 1963 Riverside Records LP "Nippon Soul", Cannonball dedicates a tune to him, composed by Yusef Lateef titled "The Weaver" The band members for this date were Cannon & Nat, Yusef Lateef, Joe Zawinul, Sam Jones & Louis Hayes.”

The Hill Street Blues Fan Group paid tribute to Lee Weaver and wrote: “Rest In Peace Mr Lee Weaver ( he passed away September 22, 2025, he appeared in 6-7 episodes between 1982-1984 as "Buck Naked.”

Lee Weaver was born Lee Wellington Weaver on April 10, 1930 in Fort Lauderdale in Florida and was brought up by his Aunt and Uncle until he was 14. After enlisting in the U.S. Army for four years at the age of 22, he worked as a linotype engineer for The New York Times when he moved to New York.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also “moonlighted as a promoter at the legendary Birdland jazz club. There, he booked such acts as Cannonball and Nat Adderley, Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Sarah Vaughan, John Coltrane, Herb Ellis, Lee Morgan, Freddie Hubbard and the Heath Brothers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as appearing on The Cosby Show, Lee Weaver starred in movies such as Donnie Darko and his most recent role was as Mel Cordray on two episodes of Grace and Frankie. Lee Weaver had a daughter Leis La-Te with wife, actress Ta-Tanisha.