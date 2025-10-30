The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died at the age of 42, his family has confirmed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American actor died after suffering from a heart attack at his home on Maryland on Wednesday morning (October 29).

His mother Renee Trice confirmed her son’s passing to outlet TMZ, adding that Myers Jr has suffered three heart attacks in the past three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myers Jr began his career as a child star, appearing in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as a young Will Smith in 1992. He went on to appear in The Jacksons: An American Dream miniseries as a young Marlon Jackson later that same year and also featured in an episode of Young Americans in 2000.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. has died at the age of 42. | Instagram

Tyree Trice, Myers Jr’s sister, has set up a GoFundMe donations page to help his family deal with the shocking death of the former child star. The fundraiser has raised almost $1,800 at the time of writing.

She said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of my beloved brother, Floyd Roger Myers Jr , who tragically left us today after a sudden heart attack. He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met.

“Roger leaves behind his four beautiful children — Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler, and Knox — and our loving family is now facing the unimaginable loss of someone who meant everything to us.This fundraiser was created to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy. All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No contribution is too small — every donation, share, and word of support makes a difference. Your kindness and generosity mean more to us than words can express. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this painful time.”