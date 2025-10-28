Legendary jazz drummer Jack DeJohnette has died at the age of 83.

DeJohnette’s death was confirmed by a representative, who told The New York Times that the renowned musician died on Sunday, October 26 at a hospital in Kingston, New York. His cause of death was given as congestive heart failure.

His family also shared a statement on social media, which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Jack DeJohnette. He died peacefully in Kingston Hospital, NY. He was surrounded by his wife, family, and close friends. Jack was a NEA Jazz Master. His legacy will live on.”

The drummer become one of the most beloved performers in the genre, working with the likes of legends such as Miles Davis, Alice Coltrane, Sonny Rollins and Keith Jarrett among many others. DeJohnette was also noted for ability to work across genres, including rock and avant garde and experimental jazz.

Throughout his career, DeJohnette won two Grammy Awards, and was nominated for another six awards at the prestigious event. He was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 2007.

Tributes have poured in for the star. Fellow jazz drummer Antonio Sanchez said: “So hard to put into words what Jack represented as a musician, innovator and human being. He always was the creative eye of the hurricane no matter what context he was put in. He effortlessly created magical avenues for countless musicians to glide through while simultaneously challenging them and pushing them.

“He was so unique in our music that all you needed to say was his first name and anybody knew exactly the sound and energy you were referring to.Rest in Peace, dear maestrisimo Jack. What an honor is to have personally known you as a human being. Will forever be missed.”

Drummer Cindy Blackman also said: “Jack was so great in every way - such a bright light in music and in his person! Drummer supreme & friend. Heartbreaking news but we know that his journey continues in the most glorious of ways. Grateful to have known him.”