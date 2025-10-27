A former striker for Bristol City FC, Marvin Brown, has died at the age of 42, the football club has confirmed.

Bristol City FC’s youngest ever player has died at the age of 42. Marvin Brown died on Monday (October 27), after following a cancer diagnosis in May.

At 16, Brown became the Robins’ youngest-ever player in a League Cup tie at Nottingham Forest in 1999, and was capped by England at youth level. In a statement released on Bristol City FC's social media pages, they said: "We were saddened to hear of the passing of Marvin Brown aged 42.

“Marvin joined the Bristol City Academy at the age of eight and went on to become the club’s youngest player, aged just 16 years and 71 days in September 1999. While at the club, Marvin featured for England Under-16s and Under-17s before moving on to Forest Green Rovers in 2004.

"A proud Bristolian, Marvin founded Total Pro Soccer, a development centre for young boys in the Bristol area and worked as an Academy coach at Bristol City alongside and beyond his playing career in various roles and played a crucial role in the development of numerous Academy graduates. Our sincere condolences go to his family & friends.”

The forward was told in May that he had an aggressive and rare bile duct cancer and began receiving end-of-life care. A fundraiser was set up for his family following his diagnosis which has so far raised more than £65,000.

The GoFundMe page was created to raise money to support Brown’s wife, Alexis Brown, and two young daughters aged 11 and 8, as he was unable to secure life insurance due to previous health struggles, including battling colon cancer three years ago. Alexis posted an update on the fundraising page confirming the passing of her husband.

She wrote: “I can’t quite believe I am posting this and it breaks my heart to have to say that Marv passed away this morning. It still doesn’t feel real and we miss him so much already. We’ve had an absolutely amazing 26 years together and life won’t ever be the same without him but he blessed me with two amazing daughters who will remind me of him every day.”

Tributes have poured in, with James Bryden saying: “So sad to hear this news. RIP Marvin. Thoughts and prayers with all his family right now. What a great man, manager, coach and ex player. I’m pleased to say I had the honour to coach with him at TPS and call him my 'boss'. Rest easy Marvin RIP.”

Warren Hay added: “R.I.P Marvin - my son was coached by you personally as well as all your other brilliant coaches at TPS - without this professional and expert beginnings my son wouldn’t be the player he is today. Sending all your family and friends my deepest sympathies.”

A charity match has also been arranged at Bath City’s home, Twerton Park, on November 9, with The Marvin Brown XI taking on a Bristol City XI.