Eanna Rouine: Emotional tributes paid to Irish footballer who died 'suddenly'

Emotional tributes have been paid to a young footballer who has died suddenly this week.

According to local media reports, Eanna Rouine died out of the blue on the morning of Tuesday, May 27. Tributes have poured in from across Ireland and beyond, as teammates, clubs, and friends remember a player whose impact reached far beyond the pitch.

Eanna, 21, had been a standout talent with both Ennistymon GAA and Clare, representing the county at minor and under-20 levels. A student at the University of Limerick, he was part of UL’s All-Ireland Freshers Football title-winning side and had already featured for the university at Sigerson 1 and 2 level.

Eanna Rouine, middle, has died suddenly at the age of 21. | Ennistymon GAA

Clare GAA shared a moving tribute on social media, describing Eanna not just as an outstanding athlete, but as a young man of character and kindness.

A spokesperson said: “Eanna was an extremely talented and promising young footballer with both club and county. He represented Clare at Minor level in 2021, was part of the Clare U20 panel from 2022 to 2024, and was a star of the Ennistymon CBS football team during their remarkable provincial double win in 2023.

“While his sporting accolades are now cherished more than ever, they are only a glimpse into who he was. Above anything else, Eanna was a beloved and popular young man with his whole life ahead of him.

“His loss has left a void that words cannot fill, and his absence will be felt not only on the field but in the hearts of all who knew him in North Clare and beyond. Our deepest condolences go to his devastated family - his parents Catriona and John, his siblings Eoin, Dara and Brid-Aine, and the wider Rouine and O’Gorman families.”

Ennistymon GAA echoed those sentiments, calling Eanna a "great teammate and friend" and remembering him as so much more than just a footballer.

“A truly talented and accomplished sportsman, but also intelligent, witty, a strong academic performer, a talented musician, a loyal friend, and a loving son, grandson and brother,” a spokesperson added: “His passing will leave a void in our club that we will all struggle to come to terms with in the days, months, and years ahead.”

UL GAA Club also paid tribute, noting Eanna’s role in their recent Fresher 1 League victory and extending thoughts to his family, friends, and teammates.

In a touching gesture, Ennistymon GAA have asked those in the community to raise their club flags in honour of their fallen teammate.