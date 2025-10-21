Former Bristol City star Marvin Brown has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old came through the youth ranks with the club and became their youngest ever player aged 16 and 71 days in 1999. He played 19 times for City and after spells in non-league, he retired from football in 2012.

In later life, he founded the Total Pro Soccer coaching company and obtained a UEFA A licence. Brown has struggled with a number of health problems after previously battling ulcerative colitis and cholangitis – a chronic liver disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was then diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022 and had successful surgery to treat it. His family were then given the heartbreaking news he was suffering from a rare form of cancer in his bile duct and is now being given end of life care.

A fundraising page has now been set up for Brown and his family on GoFundMe after the player was unable to secure life insurance due to his pre-existing health conditions. Fans have helped raise just over £46,000 so far from a £65,000 target in a bid to support Brown’s wife Alexis and his two daughters.

The fundraising page says: “Because of Marv’s pre existing health conditions, he has never been able to secure life insurance. He has now had to stop working, and Alexis is doing everything she can to hold their family together, working full time, caring for their daughters, and spending every spare moment at the hospital.

“No family should have to face this kind of heartbreak while worrying about how they’ll keep a roof over their heads. Let’s show Alexis and her girls that they’re not alone. Let’s help lift some of the weight off their shoulders so they can focus on what truly matters, time together, love, and saying goodbye with peace instead of panic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former club Bristol City have also announced a charity match on November 9. Marvin Brown XI are set to take on a Bristol City XI at Bath City’s stadium, with ticket sales to go towards the fundraiser.

The charity match will take place at Twerton Park on November 9th at 2pm.