Former Dunfermline, Dundee and Arbroath football manager Jim McIntyre is on trial accused of battering a Rangers fan on night out in Glasgow.

The 53-year-old denies assaulting Declan Denholm to his injury in Glasgow city centre on January 19 2025. Court papers state that McIntyre, of Dunblane, and co-accused David Elliott, 53, of Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, ran at Mr Denholm and threw a jacket at him.

The charge says the men repeatedly punched and kicked Mr Denholm to his head and body then knocked him to the ground. Mr Denholm is stated to have been injured as a result if the alleged assault.

Glasgow Sheriff Court heard that McIntyre and Elliott had been in the area of Sauchiehall Street and Buchanan Street with their wives that night. Mr Denholm's acquaintance, Kenzie White, 20, stated in his evidence that he was with him around half-past midnight.

He initially claimed that one of the men, stated to be Elliott, had "rugby tackled" Mr Denholm to the ground. But, after being shown CCTV of the incident, admitted that it was Mr Denholm who rugby tacked the man.

Mr White stated that the two men ended up on the ground together. He claimed that he went towards the incident and told the man to "Get off him."

Former Dunfermline, Dundee and Arbroath football manager Jim McIntyre is on trial accused of battering a Rangers fan on night out in Glasgow. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Mr White was asked if Mr Denholm was "kicked" during the incident but initially stated that he could not remember. He stated that he and McIntyre had attempted to get pull the men way.

Calum Hiller, defending McIntyre, asked Mr White if his client - who was wearing green - "threw a kick" to help pull them apart. Mr White replied: "Yes."

The witness stated that he had trouble recollecting the incident as he was intoxicated at the time. He then claimed that he saw both men "kicking into" Mr Denholm.

Mr White stated that Mr Denholm became unconscious and was "out cold for 10 minutes" and "wouldn't answer" him. The witness said: "I thought he died." Mr White admitted throwing a can which hit McIntyre.

Joe Barr, defending Elliott, put it to Mr White that Mr Denholm was "shouting that he was going to kill Catholics and kill Fenians." He replied: "I can't remember that."

Joshua Daniel, 19, stated that he had been at a Rangers pub that night with Mr Denholm and Mr White where the drank "three or four pints." The McDonalds worker said that they were going to his friend's car at the time. He initially stated that Mr White and Mr Denholm were arguing with McIntyre and Elliott.

Mr Daniel added that the two women that they were with were "more aggressive" than the men. He stated that the women told the youths to "leave those two alone." Mr Daniel claimed that he left the scene after he was shouted at and went towards the car before he returned later on.

He stated that he saw Mr Denholm unconscious on the ground and saw "nothing" after that. In cross examination, Mr Daniel stated that he and Mr Denholm were Rangers fans.

When quizzed by Mr Barr about "vile sectarian abuse" given to McIntyre and Elliott, Mr Daniel said that he did not do it but it may have happened. The trial continues in January before Sheriff Martin Jones KC.

McIntyre played mainly as a striker or as a left midfielder. During his playing career he played for Bristol City, Exeter City, Airdrieonians, Kilmarnock, Reading, Dundee United and Dunfermline Athletic.

He started his managerial career with Dunfermline Athletic followed by a scouting role at Bristol City. He then managed Queen of the South and Ross County, winning the Scottish League Cup in March 2016 with County. He was appointed Dundee manager in October 2018, but he was sacked in May 2019 after the club had been relegated. After six months as manager of Cove Rangers, McIntyre was appointed by Arbroath in December 2023 but was sacked in August 2024 thanks to one point out of nine in League One.