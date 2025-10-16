Steven Smith is set to lead Rangers this weekend against Dundee United.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The under-19 boss has been supervising first-team training following the sacking of Russell Martin. He will reportedly take charge of Rangers on an interim basis against Dundee United this weekend amid ongoing talks with Kevin Muscat.

Kevin Muscat, the Shanghai Port boss, still appears to be on the verge of winning the race to replace Russell Martin in the Ibrox hot seat. Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl impressed Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe during talks last week - but has now pulled out of the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rangers Review report that under-19 boss Smith will take charge of Saturday's fixture. Smith has been in charge of first-team training following the departure of Russell Martin and will be in the Ibrox dugout while talks continue with Muscat and Shanghai Port.

Steven Smith is set to lead Rangers this weekend against Dundee United. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Reports in China suggest the boss has a deal at Port until December 2026 on a deal that currently sees him earn between £1.6million and £2million. Record Sport understands the Glasgow giants would have to pay out a compensation bill of around £1.5m in order to terminate that deal - while Port have already started shaping a contingency plan should the boss depart.

Furthermore, Muscat will only be allowed to leave his the defending champions once back-to-back Chinese Super League crowns have been secured. The league season comes to an end on November 22.