Rangers may or may not have a new manager in place by the time they face Dundee United on Saturday - and if they don’t there could be an interim boss.

With just eight points on the board in the Scottish Premiership so far, it is vital the Ibrox side start winning games. But it still remains to be seen who will be managing the club.

Efforts with Kevin Muscat to land the role are looking the likely option. But the Australian is still managing Shanghai Port in the midst of a title race and is likely to see that through.

Should Rangers plump for Muscat, it could be that an interim boss takes charge for Saturday's game. Under-19s coach Steven Smith has been in charge of leading training this week but it remains to be seen if he will be asked to take the game, or if a decision will have been reached in time.

Rangers host Dundee United this Saturday, October 18. Kick-off is at 3pm. The match will be played at Ibrox.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has informed the club he wishes to withdraw from consideration - having been the frontrunner just days ago. It leaves Kevin Muscat as the clear frontrunner for the hot seat - with with Shanghai Port already working on a "contingency plan" to replace the boss.

But there still remain some clear hurdles for the boss who is under contract in China and could see out the remainder of the Super League season. Steven Gerrard was on the brink of landing the job before a sensational U-turn last weekend.

Former Mainz gaffer Bo Svensson also refused to proceed in the process. And Sean Dyche quickly clamped talk of an Ibrox arrival after a conversation with sporting director Kevin Thelwell.