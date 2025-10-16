Getty Images

Another favourite has withdrawn from the race to become the next Rangers manager.

Former Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard has said he is not interested in a return to the club at the moment and now ex Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has pulled out.

Of the frontrunners, this appears to leave ex-Rangers defender Kevin Muscat as the favourite to succeed Russell Martin, although other names are being mentioned.

Rohl, 36, had talks last week with the Rangers hierarchy and was said to have impressed them. He was previously an assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and the Germany national team, Rohl steered Wednesday out of relegation trouble in the Sky Bet Championship in 2023/24.

The German then led the Owls to a 12th-placed league finish in his only full season as a manager before leaving the troubled Yorkshire club in July.However, it is now understood he has decided against returning to the game with Rangers.

That could increase Muscat’s chances of landing the job with the 52-year-old having also reportedly held talks with the Govan club.

The former Australia and Wolves defender is currently in charge of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port, whom he guided to the title in 2024.

They are closing in on further glory this year as they sit two points clear with four games left. Their domestic season ends on November 22.

Speculation abounds that Rangers are lining up Neil McCann for an interim period in charge until his former Gers team-mate is free to come to Glasgow.

Muscat won a domestic treble with Rangers in 2003 in his only season at Ibrox and, as a manager, he has also won titles in Australia and Japan with Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F Marinos respectively.

Meanwhile, the PA news agency understands there have been no new talks between Rangers and Gerrard. It emerged on Saturday night that the former Liverpool captain had chosen not to return to the club for a second spell.

Despite that, several bookmakers on Wednesday listed Gerrard, who oversaw Premiership title success in 2021, back among the favourites for the post.

Rangers return from the international break with a home game against Dundee United on Saturday. The Light Blues are eighth in the table after seven fixtures, 11 points behind leaders Hearts and nine behind Celtic.