Just days after rejecting the job, Steven Gerrard is sensationally back as the favourite to be the next Rangers manager.

Gerrard pulled out of talks to return to Ibrox but no clear reason was given for his decision. And just yesterday, Rangers legend Ally McCoist seemed to suggest that the club should re-open talks with Gerrard and sell the job to him.

Gerrard immediately became favourite for the job after Rangers sacked Russell Martin last week, but at the weekend, after holding talks to return to Ibrox to return as manager, the 45-year-old rejected the club's approach. The return to the head of the market for Gerrard is even more surprising given that it seemed likely that Danny Rohl was the leading candidate for the job.

Now Rangers defender Kevin Muscat is back in as a favourite for the job. But Steven Gerrard is still coming out on top today (Wednesday 15 October).

It appears a messy situation at the moment, and who knows which way the market will go in the hours ahead. Listed below are the current odds for the next Rangers manager.

William Hill

Steven Gerrard – 5/4 from 14/1

Kevin Muscat – 11/8 from 11/10

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 9/1 from 4/1

Danny Rohl – 12/1 from 5/1

Derek McInnes – 14/1 from 9/1

Bar – 16/1

Bet365

Steven Gerrard - 6/5

Kevin Muscat - 5/4

Danny Rohl - 13/2

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 11/1

Derek McInnes - 22/1

Barry Ferguson - 25/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 25/1

Slaven Bilic - 33/1

Michael Carrick - 33/1

Sean Dyche - 33/1

Sky Bet

Steven Gerrard - 1/1

Kevin Muscat - Suspended

Danny Rohl - 10/1

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 10/1

Gary O'Neil - 14/1

Graham Potter - 14/1

Slaven Bilic - 14/1

Sean Dyche - 18/1

Barry Ferguson - 20/1

Derek McInnes - 20/1

Marco Rose - 25/1

Michael Carrick - 28/1

Neil McCann - 33/1

Rafa Benitez - 50/1

Stephen Robinson - 50/1

Mark van Bommel - 50/1

Steve Cooper - 66/1

Giovanni van Bronckhorst - 66/1