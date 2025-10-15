Rangers fans have been left stunned this morning after Steven Gerrard once again became the bookies’ favourite to become the club’s new manager.

He is now the favourite once again despite the fact he rejected a return to Ibrox just a few days ago. Gerrard, 45, had been looking set for a stunning return to the Rangers dugout last week.

Rangers sacked Russell Martin from his post a week ago on Sunday and started a search for a replacement. That search has been led by the men at the very top of the club, including chairman Andrew Cavenagh.

Gerrard immediately emerged as a leading contender and fan excitement over his return to the club soared when he flew in from the Middle East for talks last week. However, Gerrard dramatically withdrew from the race and left supporters gutted in the process.

The understanding is that Gerrard felt the timing wasn’t right to make his Ibrox return. He’s since been spotted back in Bahrain where he lives.

Despite Gerrard shooting to the top of the bookies’ lists again, it was the understanding earlier this week that Gerrard was not back in contention for the role. There is still no suggestion or confirmation that he’s back in the running.

Bet MGM have him as 5/4 favourite ahead of Muscat (6/4) and Rohl and Ole Gunnar Solskjear (7/1). Their brand director, Dan Towse, said: “This market continues to chop and change, and we have another new favourite for the Rangers job in Steven Gerrard. Having all but been ruled out of the running last week, this would be a sensational return to the hot seat for the 45-year-old, but he currently heads the market at 5/4."

However, his odds are starting to tumble. Some other bookmakers still have Muscat has the leading contender, including Coral.

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl became frontrunner after also holding talks with Rangers chiefs and impressing at the interview stage. However, it then emerged that Kevin Muscat was in the frame and as recently as this morning it looked like he was the most likely to land the job ahead of the German.