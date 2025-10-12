Rangers remain on the hunt for a new manager. | Getty Images

The leading contender for the now-vacant Rangers job has ruled himself out.

Steven Gerrard had been linked with a move back to Rangers, where he was at the helm from 2018 to 2021 - the year he won the title.

After the sacking of Russell Martin he held talks with the club about a return but has now reportedly ruled himself out of contention.

The 45-year-old is understood to have held constructive discussions with the club but felt the timing was not right for a return. Despite the title win he left in 2021 to take charge of Aston Villa in November that year, with Villa paying Rangers about £4m in compensation.

However, after a 14th-place finish in the 2021/22 season and only two league wins from 12 at the start of the following term Gerrard was sacked. He was succeeded by Unai Emery took the club back into Europe, although this season has seen a poor start.

In an interview with the ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ podcast released this week, Gerrard revealed he had “a bit of unfinished business” in management.

Now former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is said to be the most likely to take up the role at Ibrox. He left cash-strapped Wednesday by mutual agreement in July.