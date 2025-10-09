Steven Gerrard will hold talks over potentially returning to Rangers as the Scottish giants seek a replacement for Russell Martin.

Rangers languish in eighth with just one win from their seven league games, coupled with several European embarrassments, and recently made the decision to part ways with their manager. They've now set their sights on Gerrard, who is the only man to win a league title at Ibrox over the past decade.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe will hold talks with the Liverpool icon in London on Thursday. The two senior figures were at the club when Gerrard was last in that post.

Rangers contacted Gerrard about taking over from Philippe Clement earlier this year but for family and personal reasons it did not suit him and he turned down the opportunity. But by choosing to meet with senior figures at Rangers it suggests his circumstances have changed, reports the Daily Mail.

Gerrard recently said on the ‘Rio Meets’ podcast: “There’s a part of me that still feels that there’s a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges. But I want a certain type of challenge. If in an ideal world they come available, I’ll jump at them."

Gerrard left Rangers in November 2021 for Aston Villa eight months after winning the league, but his stint at the the Premier League club lasted less than a year before he was sacked. His only job since then was the 18 months at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, which ended in January.

Betting on Steven Gerrard becoming Rangers new manager has now been suspended by bookmakers. It comes after a “flood of money” has been put on the 45-year-old making a stunning return to Ibrox.

Gerrard, who is set to hold talks with Rangers chiefs in London on Thursday, was as short as 1/8 to land the job before the market was suspended. He is by far the bookies favourite with Hearts boss Derek McInnes and Kevin Muscat long odds at 11/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “A flood of money on Wednesday for Steven Gerrard to replace Russell Martin as Rangers boss has meant we have shut down the next manager market overnight. Gerrard is due to hold talks with his former employers in the coming days, and having made the Liverpool legend as short as 1/8, we’ve now suspended betting.

“Derek McInnes (11/1), Kevin Muscat (12/1) and Sean Dyche (20/1) had been Gerrard’s closest rivals for the vacancy at the William Hill Premiership giants, but all have drifted in the last 24 hours.”