Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has been tipped as a shock contender in the race to be the next Rangers manager.

The Chelsea and England legend has led Coventry to a flying start in the English Championship, with the Sky Blues currently sitting top and on track to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2001. But despite his growing success, Lampard is now seemingly back in the frame for Rangers - less than two years after he was beaten to the manager's job by Philippe Clement.

Former Rangers stars Ross McCormack and Andy Halliday believe he should be firmly in the race to replace Russell Martin in the Ibrox hot-seat. McCormack believes Lampard's record at Coventry — where he’s rebuilt his reputation after tough spells at Everton and Chelsea — has made him one of the most exciting young coaches in the English game.

Asked who he wants to see in the Ibrox hot-seat, McCormack told the Open Goal podcast: “If you could get one for me it would be Lampard, having seen what he’s like. I think you leave Coventry in a heartbeat to go to Rangers.”

Former Ibrox fan favourite Halliday agrees that Lampard would be a great appointment for his boyhood club. The Motherwell midfielder said: “He’d be up there. It was apparently between him and Clement (in 2023) so he has obviously been in the running before.

"But definitely, Coventry are flying and scoring goals for fun.” Halliday did, however, reveal that Lampard's old England team-mate Steven Gerrard would be his first choice.

He has backed his former manager to make a stunning return to Ibrox, insisting the out-of-work gaffer "ticks the most boxes". Asked if he'd want to see Gerrard return to the club - even in a short-term role - Halliday said: "Just to the end of the season? I'd take him back full stop, definitely.

"There's a rumour that he needs to stay in Saudi for a certain time to get all his money tax free, so it's whether Rangers and the 49ers will pay the extra to bring him back. He'd be my choice but they shouldn't listen to me! I wanted Russell Martin for his style.

"I think Gerrard is the one who ticks the most boxes and is less of a risk."

Sky Blues fans have made their opinions known on the potential move. One said on Facebook: “He isn't going anywhere, he has a job to finish.”

Another added: “Lol why would he take a step down”. Frank Lampard has made no statement on the rumoured move.