Rumours are rife that England legend Steven Gerrard is set to return to Rangers - after departing the club as manager in 2021.

Steven Gerrard left Rangers in November 2021 after being announced as the new manager of Aston Villa. The move ended his three-year reign as boss at Scottish side.

The former Ibrox boss led the club to their last title back in 2021 and is the overwhelming favourite among the fans to replace Russell Martin, who was sacked after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk. Rangers want to know if Gerrard can be convinced to head back. They have now reached out to his camp to arrange a meeting, which is planned for the coming days.

The ex-chairman of Rangers previously said Gerrard "kicked out" of the Scottish club. Dave King alleges that Gerrard didn't want to leave Ibrox when he did and was instead shown the door when he eventually took the reins at Aston Villa.

King wrested control of Rangers from Mike Ashley in 2015, setting them on a trajectory that ultimately ended Celtic's dominance north of the border. By the time they reclaimed the top spot in Scottish football, King had stepped down, but he had previously criticised the board for not capitalising on that success.

He lambasted the poor use of funds generated from player sales, and suggested that Gerrard's departure wasn't entirely his own decision, claiming he wanted to remain in his role.

King previously stated: "Steven was absolutely was kicked out. I have no doubts about that. Steven did not want to leave at that point in time. He would have left, but not then. It's absolutely true that we went backwards from that point. It was the ethos, the standards, everything about the club that Steven instilled. Then we started to go down from there."

Since Gerrard's departure, Rangers have seen a host of managers including Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Philippe Clement take the helm, but with little success. Russell Martin was the most recent manager to be shown the door, having only been appointed in the summer and lasting just a few months.

Betting on Steven Gerrard becoming Rangers new manager has now been suspended by bookmakers. It comes after a “flood of money” has been put on the 45-year-old making a stunning return to Ibrox.

Gerrard, who is set to hold talks with Rangers chiefs in London on Thursday, was as short as 1/8 to land the job before the market was suspended. He is by far the bookies favourite with Hearts boss Derek McInnes and Kevin Muscat long odds at 11/1 and 12/1 respectively.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “A flood of money on Wednesday for Steven Gerrard to replace Russell Martin as Rangers boss has meant we have shut down the next manager market overnight. Gerrard is due to hold talks with his former employers in the coming days, and having made the Liverpool legend as short as 1/8, we’ve now suspended betting.

“Derek McInnes (11/1), Kevin Muscat (12/1) and Sean Dyche (20/1) had been Gerrard’s closest rivals for the vacancy at the William Hill Premiership giants, but all have drifted in the last 24 hours.”