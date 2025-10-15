Rangers remain on the hunt for a new manager. | Getty Images

Steven Gerrard ruled himself out of a return to Ibrox this week - and yet this afternoon is being talked about as the favourite to become the next manager.

On the surface it makes no sense, but perhaps the bookies have their ear to the ground at Ibrox, and perhaps developments are taking place behind the scenes that could make Gerrard 2.0 far more likely. Football Twitter and the internet is awash with talk about Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell.

So... here’s the theory (note it’s not fact, just theory). Steven Gerrard left the talks with Rangers last week because he was unimpressed with Thelwell (this theory gains currency with fans who are very unimpressed with everything to do with the club after the disastrous start to the season under the now-departed Russell Martin).

If Thelwell was to leave the club, this would open the door to Gerrard picking up the phone again. And given that there is fan disquiet about Thelwell - having appointed his son to one position in the club - many Gers fans see this as a win-win situation.

However, the sticking point is that there has been no announcement yet about Thelwell leaving, and it looks as if the rumour just isn’t true. So it looks like this will remain in the realms of Fantasy Rumour League - and there are still plenty of other names in the frame for the job.

Kevin Muscat, ex Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Scottish football stalwart Derek McInnes are all being talked about. But the runes will be read very carefully over the coming days as observers look for clues about the next managerial appointment.