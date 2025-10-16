The family of Hollywood actress Diane Keaton have revealed the star’s cause of death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keaton died at the age of 79 on October 11, with an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood. In a new statement to People Magazine, her family have now confirmed her cause of death.

They said: “The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her family added: “She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her."

The family of Hollywood actress Diane Keaton have revealed the actress's cause of death. | Getty Images

A source previously told the magazine that Keaton’s health situation “declined very suddenly” prior to her death. They said: “It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit."

“In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Keaton was best known for her roles on the silver screen, including in huge films such as Annie Hall, Something’s Gotta Give, and The Godfather trilogy. Tributes poured in from Hollywood following the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bette Midler, who appeared in The First Wives Club alongside Keaton, said: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!”

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Keaton in The Godfather trilogy, added: “Words can’t express the wonder and talent of Diane Keaton. Endlessly intelligent, so beautiful. From her earliest performances in ‘Hair’ and throughout her amazing career, she was an extraordinary actor.

“I saw her in the film ‘Lovers and Other Strangers’ and knew I had to have her play Kay in The Godfather, (which she told me she based on my wife Ellie) and her wonderful work in ‘Annie Hall’ while simultaneously setting a new fashion trend. Everything about Diane was creativity personified.”