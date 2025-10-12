A look at the late Diane Keaton’s films - including Annie Hall and The Godfather - and how you can watch.

Hollywood is still reeling from the news that legendary actress Diane Keaton has died.

Keaton, who would have celebrated her 80th birthday in January died ‘suddenly’ aged 79 yesterday (Saturday October 11).

The award-winning star, who had fans worldwide, had a career that spanned more than 50 years. She won an Oscar for the film Annie Hall, and was also nominated for Oscars for her roles in Something’s Gotta Give, Marvin’s Room and Reds.

In Annie Hall she starred opposite Woody Allen, while in Reds she acted alongside Warren Beatty, both of whom she had romantic relationships with off screen.

Below we take a look at all of Diane Keaton’s films, as ranked by Rotten Tomatoes. There’s also details on where you can watch them.

1. The Godfather

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Rotten Tomatoes review: One of Hollywood's greatest critical and commercial successes, The Godfather gets everything right; not only did the movie transcend expectations, it established new benchmarks for American cinema.

Film synopsis: Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo's novel of the same name, focuses on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When the don's youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the Mafia, he becomes involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), he is drawn deeper into the family business.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, NOW TV.

Al Pacino and Diane Keaton were romantically involved on and off the screen. On screen, they were in The Godfather and dated for around 6 years (on and off) | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

2. Annie Hall

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97%

Rotten Tomatoes review: Filled with poignant performances and devastating humor, Annie Hall represents a quantum leap for Woody Allen and remains an American classic.

Film synopsis: Comedian Alvy Singer (Woody Allen) examines the rise and fall of his relationship with struggling nightclub singer Annie Hall (Diane Keaton). Speaking directly to the audience in front of a bare background, Singer reflects briefly on his childhood and his early adult years before settling in to tell the story of how he and Annie met, fell in love, and struggled with the obstacles of modern romance, mixing surreal fantasy sequences with small moments of emotional drama.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Apple TV.

Diane Keaton and Woody Allen in 2017. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The Godfather, Part II

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 96%

Rotten Tomatoes review: Drawing on strong performances by Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, Francis Ford Coppola's continuation of Mario Puzo's Mafia saga set new standards for sequels that have yet to be matched or broken.

Film synopsis: The compelling sequel to "The Godfather," contrasting the life of Corleone father and son. Traces the problems of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in 1958 and that of a young immigrant Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) in 1917's Hell's Kitchen. Michael survives many misfortunes and Vito is introduced to a life of crime.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Sky, Paramount Plus, Apple TV, NOW TV.

Manhattan

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 93%

Rotten Tomatoes review: One of Woody Allen's early classics, Manhattan combines modern, bittersweet humor and timeless romanticism with unerring grace.

Film synopsis: Director Woody Allen's love letter to New York City stars Allen as frustrated television writer Isaac Davis, a twice-divorced malcontent facing middle age alone after his wife, Jill (Meryl Streep), leaves him for a woman. Isaac is dating fresh-faced Tracy (Mariel Hemingway), a high school girl he knows is wrong for him, and begins to wonder if he and brainy writer Mary (Diane Keaton), the mistress of his best friend, Yale (Michael Murphy), might make a better couple.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

A look at Diane Keaton's films, and where to watch them, after her death aged 79. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Reds

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 90%

Rotten Tomatoes review: Brawny in both intellect and scope, Reds is an intimate epic that captures the tumult of revolutionary change and the passion of those navigating through it.

Film synopsis: American journalist John Reed (Warren Beatty) journeys to Russia to document the Boleshevik Revolution and returns a revolutionary. His fervor for left-wing politics leads him to Louise Bryant (Diane Keaton), then married, who will become a feminist icon and activist. Politics at home become more complicated as the rift grows between reality and Reed's ideals. Bryant takes up with a cynical playwright (Jack Nicholson), and Reed returns to Russia, where his health declines.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky

Marvin’s Room

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 83%

Rotten Tomatoes review: Marvin's Room rises above the pack of dysfunctional family dramas thanks to an impeccable cast that includes Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Film synopsis: Bessie (Diane Keaton) and Lee (Meryl Streep) are sisters who have remained apart for nearly 20 years due to radically different personalities and life paths. Bessie remained in Florida to care for their ill, bed-ridden father (Hume Cronyn), and Lee moved to Ohio to marry and have a family. But Bessie's doctor (Robert De Niro) has informed her she has leukemia and needs a bone marrow transplant. Bessie's prognosis and Lee's troubled son (Leonardo DiCaprio) create an unexpected family reunion.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Something’s Gotta Give

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 72%

Rotten Tomatoes review: Though it occasionally stumbles into sitcom territory, Something's Gotta Give is mostly a smart, funny romantic comedy, with sharp performances from Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton, and Keanu Reeves.

Film synopsis: When aging womanizer Harry Sanborn (Jack Nicholson) and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet), arrive at her family's beach house in the Hamptons, they find that her mother, dramatist Erica Barry (Diane Keaton), also plans to stay for the weekend. Erica is scandalized by the relationship and Harry's sexist ways. But when Harry has a heart attack, and a doctor (Keanu Reeves) prescribes bed rest at the Barry home, he finds himself falling for Erica -- who, for once, may be out of his league.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky

Diane Keaton in 2023 (Pic:Getty) | Getty Images

Father of the Bride

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 70%

Rotten Tomatoes review: While it doesn't quite hit the heights of the original, this remake of the 1950 classic is pleasantly enjoyable, thanks in large part to winning performances from Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Film synopsis: George Banks (Steve Martin) and his wife, Nina (Diane Keaton), are the proud parents of Annie (Kimberly Williams), but when she returns from studying abroad and announces that she's engaged, their whole world turns upside down, especially that of overprotective George. From meeting the in-laws to wedding plans with an over-the-top consultant (Martin Short) and his flamboyant assistant (B.D. Wong), it seems as if the troubles never end in this update of the classic Spencer Tracy comedy.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky, Disney Plus

Baby Boom

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 69%

Rotten Tomatoes review: Baby Boom struggles to impart its feminist ideals, but Diane Keaton's winsome leading work helps keep things breezily entertaining.

Film synopsis: J.C. Wiatt (Diane Keaton) is a New York City businesswoman who is married to her job and has a relationship with Steven (Harold Ramis), a successful investment broker. J.C.'s life takes an unexpected turn when a relative suddenly dies and makes her the caretaker of a baby girl. Soon, the baby's arrival causes J.C. to lose first Steven, and then her job. She moves to Vermont and embarks on a series of life-changing events. But when offered the opportunity, will she return to her corporate ways?

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Sky, ITV X

The Godfather, Part III

Rotten Tomatoes rating: 66%

Rotten Tomatoes review: The final installment of The Godfather saga recalls its predecessors' power when it's strictly business, but underwhelming performances and confused tonality brings less closure to the Corleone story.

Film synopsis: As Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) ages, he finds that being the head of the Corleone crime family isn't getting any easier. He wants his family out of the Mafia, but the mob kingpin (Eli Wallach) isn't eager to let one of the most powerful and wealthy families go legit. Making matters even worse is Michael's nephew, Vincent (Andy Garcia). Not only does Vincent want a piece of the Corleone family's criminal empire, but he also wants Michael's daughter, Mary (Sofia Coppola).

Where to watch: Netflix, Sky, Paramount Plus, NOW TV