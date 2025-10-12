A look at the late Diane Keaton’s net worth, relationships and children.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood star Diane Keaton died ‘suddenly’ aged 79 yesterday (Saturday October 11).

The news of Keaton’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the film industry, and tributes have flooded in from many fellow actors. Her First Wives Club co-star Bette Midler wrote on Instagram: “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Ben Stiller paid tribute on X, writing: “Diane Keaton. One of the greatest film actors ever. An icon of style, humor and comedy. Brilliant. What a person.”

Her cause of death has not been made public. A friend told US magazine People: “She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her. It was so unexpected, especially for someone with such strength and spirit.”

As mourning for Diane Keaton continues, we take a look at her personal life, including her relationship history, her children and her net worth.

Hollywood star Diane Keaton's relationship history, net worth, children and more, after her death aged 79. She is pictured in 2023. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Who was Diane Keaton in a relationship with?

Keaton wasn’t thought to be in a romantic relationship with anyone at the time she died. She revealed recently that she hadn’t had a date for around four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keaton did, however, seem to be happy with her single status. In an interview with AARP The Magazine for their April 2023 cover story, she said that she didn’t see a relationship in her future and she was okay with that. She also said she “never” got attention from men - and hadn’t been on an actual date for around 38 years at that time.

She reiterated that she didn’t date after an InStyle magazine in July 2019, where she said: "I have a lot of male friends. I have a lot of friends, but no dates. No mwah-mwah." She added: “I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates".

What was Diane Keaton’s relationship history?

The star was known to have three high profile relationships in her life - and they were all with co-stars.

Keaton was known for roles opposite Woody Allen, with whom she had a relationship with off-screen in the early 1970s. Much of her career was defined by her many collaborations with Allen, and Annie Hall was the signature character of her career to many of her fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People speculated that the movie was based on Keaton and Allen’s relationship and Keaton told told The New York Times in 1977: “It’s not true, but there are elements of truth in it.”

Other collaborations with Allen included Manhattan, Sleeper, Manhattan Murder Mystery, and Play It Again, Sam. She remained a supporter of Allen after the accusation by Mia Farrow that he had abused their adopted daughter, Dylan.

She and Al Pacino were also romantically involved on and off the screen. On screen, they were in several The Godfather films, and off screen they dated for around six years, after her relationship with Allen ended.

Al Pacino and Diane Keaton were romantically involved on and off the screen. On screen, they were in The Godfather and dated for around 6 years (on and off) | FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

In fact, Keaton’s big break came in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, where she played the girlfriend of Pacino’s Michael Corleone, in 1972. She reprised her role in 1974’s The Godfather Part II and also for 1990’s The Godfather Part III.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their on again, off again, relationship, which was mainly in the 1980s, reportedly came to an end in 1990 when Keaton gave Pacino a marriage ultimatum. Keaton never married.

She also dated Warren Beatty for five years. The actor even cast her in his 1981 film Reds, where the two played on-screen love interests.

Who are Diane Keaton’s children?

She adopted a daughter, Dexter, in 1996 and a son, Duke, four years later. Dexter is 29, and will turn 30 in December.

In a 2008 interview with Ladies’ Home Journal, Keaton referred to motherhood as “an urge I couldn’t resist,” adding, “it was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on: “I’ve had such an unusual life. Obviously career-oriented. I was happy to be a daughter well into my 40s. That was something that meant a lot to me,” she said. “I didn’t think that I was ever going to be prepared to be a mother.”

She also told the publication that she originally wanted to be in a “strong and substantive” relationship before having a child, explaining that “never happened for me, and that prolonged my indecisiveness.”

Keaton mainly kept Dexter and Duke out of the limelight. They have only appeared alongside her at celebrity events on a handful of occasions. Dexter married her husband, Jordan White, in 2021. In August 2024, Dexter posted a photo of herself and Diane dancing at her wedding on her Instagram page.

Duke is 25 years old. In June, he shared a photo of himself in a recording studio on Instagram. This was his last Instagram post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his bio, he has tagged record company 11:11 Music Group and includes a link to his website, where his bio describes him as “an American creative talent and public figure emerging from Hollywood legacy.”

“As the son of legendary actress Diane Keaton, he grew up surrounded by timeless artistry — but his creative instincts are distinctly his own,” it goes on, adding that he works in music, fashion, acting and songwriting.

Keaton reportedly had a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.