Rangers are working to finalise a deal to appoint Kevin Muscat as their new manager.

The club is working to finalise a deal to bring Muscat back to Ibrox as the successor to Russell Martin. The move comes after Danny Rohl withdrew from the process, despite impressing the interview panel.

Rohl had been in contention for the role following Steven Gerrard's decision to reject a return to Glasgow. However, Rohl ultimately decided that the situation was not right for him and informed the club last night that he would be pulling out of the race.

The Rangers Review says that Muscat had emerged as the front-runner by this stage, as the club sought to end the ongoing recruitment drive. Chairman Andrew Cavenagh, who has overseen the process alongside vice-chairman Paraag Marathe and 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, is said to be a long-time admirer of Muscat.

The board is now working to finalise personal terms and a seven-figure compensation package. Muscat, who currently manages Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port, is on the brink of another managerial title triumph.

He has previously won silverware with Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos. Reports in China suggest that Shanghai Port have already begun the search for Muscat's successor.

The 52-year-old is expected to remain in China until the end of the campaign on November 22. However, he is fully aware of the situation at Ibrox as Rangers prepare for a succession of must-win matches.

These include Premiership clashes with Dundee United, Kilmarnock, and Hibernian, a Europa League trip to Brann, and the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Muscat's potential appointment as head coach would mark a return to the club where he won the treble under Alex McLeish's guidance in 2003.

The club is eager to finalise his appointment sooner rather than later, as they look to bring an end to the latest recruitment drive.