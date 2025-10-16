Bobby Clark, the former Liverpool midfielder, is set to join Celtic from RB Salzburg in January for £6million.

Clark is on loan at Derby County, where he has played ten times this season. However the 20-year-old is ready to make a permanent move to Scotland with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Celtic are currently second in the Scottish Premiership table. Celtic’s first game in January is at home to Rangers on January 3.

Clark, the son of former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark, has become a regular at Pride Park for Derby, who are 20th in the Championship, since moving on loan from Salzburg in the summer. The midfielder made his debut for Liverpool at the age of 17, when he came on against Bournemouth in the Premier League, and later that season came on at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final to help Jürgen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea.

He scored his first goal for the club in a 6-1 win in a Europa League victory over Sparta Prague. He then moved to Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2024 for £10million, linking up with Klopp’s former assistant Pepijn Lijnders, who had left Anfield to take charge at the club.

Lijnders had been a development coach under Rodgers at Liverpool, returned to the club under Klopp and took charge at RB Salzburg last year. He was sacked before joining Pep Guardiola as assistant at Manchester City in the summer.

Clark had signed a five-year contract at Salzburg but was keen to return to the UK with the prospect of regular football. Now that looks like it will lead him to Glasgow and Celtic’s quest to win their fifth successive Scottish Premiership title, and European football under Rodgers in the Europa League.

He played for Newcastle United from 2014 to 2021.