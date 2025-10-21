Sheffield Wednesday have signed Bristol City goalkeeper Joe Lumley on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

The 30-year-old has been brought in after Ethan Horvath was sent off at Charlton on Saturday to leave the Owls without an available senior keeper. Lumley is expected to go straight into the side for the home game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

The Owls, who are beset by off-field problems and could face a winding-up petition over money owed to His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC), are bottom of the Championship. Wednesday are under stringent recruitment restrictions at current but have been allowed to make the signing on an emergency basis due to the lack of senior available goalkeeper at S6.

The Owls are the subject of an EFL registration embargo that has prevented the signing of players previously, with five EFL regulation breaches listed on their embargo reporting service site. But goalkeepers are treated as a special case and are treated differently under embargo.

Wording from the EFL reads as follows; “In line with Regulation 57, Clubs can register an Emergency Goalkeeper Loan if they don’t have any Professional Goalkeepers available due to injuries, suspensions or international call-ups. Professional Goalkeeper = a goalkeeper (excluding any Goalkeeper registered as a Non-Contract Player) who has been named in the starting eleven on five or more occasions by: any Club (or Premier League club) in any matches in the relevant league or first team cup competitions (other than the EFL Trophy); and/or any other club in a professional league in that club’s home association (by way of example, any division of the Scottish Professional Football League, or Serie A, B or C).”