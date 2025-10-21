Danny Rohl will be holding his first press conference as Rangers manager today ahead of his first match against SK Brann on Thursday.

Rohl was announced as Rangers manager on Monday, with the 36-year-old’s appointment sparking mixed reactions from Bears fans. A press conference has now been scheduled on Tuesday taking place at 3:30pm.

Rohl is looking to turn around Rangers’ abysmal start to the season, with the Europa League clash in Norway providing the perfect opportunity for him to get off on the right foot. There are doubts over Rohl’s managerial record, with his only senior coaching experience coming in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday.

Rohl was not the first choice for the role. There were failed negotiations with both Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat. Rohl had guided Sheffield Wednesday to 12th place in the Championship last season amid financial turmoil.

But he eventually departed in July due to a strained relationship with owner Dejphon Chansiri. "I went days with no sleep keeping Sheffield Wednesday up," Rohl, who led the Owls to survival in 2023-24 after taking over when they were bottom and winless after 11 games, told The Times.

"It was around the Hull game, where we lost to a very late goal," he added, referencing the 1-0 loss to Hull City in April, to pinpoint where his unhappiness began. He said: "We couldn't pay salaries and wages, the communication was not what I expected and there were all the small things. I fought myself, and asked myself: 'What could happen in the summer? Do I have the conviction we can make the next step?'

"I tried to speak with the club, to see if there was a dialogue, and when there wasn't I had to take a decision." That decision led Rohl to leave the club just 12 days before the start of the 2025-26 season, with his former assistant Henrik Pedersen stepping up to lead the side.