Kevin Muscat has agreed to return to Ibrox as Rangers new manager.

Kevin Muscat is poised to finalise a deal to become the new Rangers head coach, according to the Rangers Review. The 52-year-old is set to become the next boss of the Ibrox club after a lengthy process which saw the likes of Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl pull out of contention following interviews. By the time Rohl withdrew, Muscat appeared to be the preferred candidate anyway.

One of the key issues that was holding up an announcement is Shanghai's match against Quingdao Hainiu, which takes place at 11:00 BST on Friday. The former Ibrox defender is currently in charge of Chinese league leaders Shanghai Port, who have four games left in their season.

Youth coach Stevie Smith will take charge of the side for Saturday's league match against Dundee United at Ibrox. Muscat emerged as favourite for the job after former manager Steven Gerrard withdrew his candidature at the weekend saying the timing was not right for him to return to Ibrox.

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl was also under consideration, but the German also pulled out the race on Wednesday. Crawley-born Muscat, who spent a season as a Rangers player, started his coaching career with Melbourne Victory, with whom he won the A-League title.

After a less successful spell with Sint-Truiden in Belgium, he led Yokohama F Marinos to the J-League title before taking charge of Shanghai in 2023, won the title last season and is four games away from retaining it this term.