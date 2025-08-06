Former Palestine national team captain Suleiman Ahmed Zaid al-Obaid has died aged 40.

According to the Palestine Football Association (PFA) the former forward and winger was killed by Israeli forces while attempting to collect humanitarian aid in southern Gaza - becoming the 662nd member of Gaza’s sports community to have been killed since the start of the war, the association added.

Al-Obaid was among the most admired footballers in Gaza, having scored more than 100 career goals and represented Palestine in 24 international matches. His first goal for the national team came during the 2010 West Asian Football Federation Championship in a match against Yemen. He went on to feature in the 2012 AFC Challenge Cup qualification and the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“During his long career, Al-Obaid scored more than 100 goals, making him one of the brightest stars of Palestinian football,” the PFA said. He also won the Golden Boot in the Gaza Strip Premier League for three consecutive seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He is the third Palestinian national team player confirmed to have been killed by Israeli forces since the war began in October 2023, following the deaths of Mouyin Al-Maghribi and Mohammed Barakat in January and March 2024, respectively.

Al-Obaid was also remembered on social media as a husband, father of five, and “a hero on and off the pitch.”

The latest killing comes amid intensified attacks on the Palestinian sports community. According to the Palestine Olympic Committee (POC), at least 13 athletes and coaches were killed in Israeli strikes or incursions in July 2025 alone. A separate POC statement issued on July 29 claimed that a total of 40 Palestinian athletes had been killed that month.

“With each passing day, new chapters of the Palestinian sports tragedy unfold. These athletes are not killed on battlefields; they are assassinated while running after their children or searching for water and medicine. This war of starvation now hunts athletes, just as it does doctors and civilians,” the POC said.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians and injured over 151,000, the majority of whom are women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.