Four footballers killed by lightning strike as they sheltered under tree by pitch during a match
Jeidy Morales, Daniela Mosquera, Luz Lame and Etelvina Mosquera reportedly hid in a pitchside shed when their game was halted due to the thunderstorm. A lightning bolt struck a tree in Cajibio, Colombia and the four women died.
A man who was with them died in hospital while two other women suffered serious burns, local media reports. Tributes have poured in to the women, who were taking part in a football tournament at the time. One friend posted online: "What sad news. Rest in peace Daniela."
Government spokesman Lesly Valencia said: “The information I have is that the women were participating in a football tournament when the emergency occurred. A lightning bolt struck a tree and that was what caused the death of the four women."
One local wrote: “What they did was very dangerous. Trees attract lightning bolts.”
The tragedy comes after a footballer was killed and five others injured after being hit by lightning during a match in Peru recently. Several players were struck by a lightning bolt as they attempted to leave the field of play when the referee paused the tie. Video footage shows eight of them collapsing after a loud crack.