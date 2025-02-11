Four footballers were killed by a lightning strike as they sheltered under a tree.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeidy Morales, Daniela Mosquera, Luz Lame and Etelvina Mosquera reportedly hid in a pitchside shed when their game was halted due to the thunderstorm. A lightning bolt struck a tree in Cajibio, Colombia and the four women died.

A man who was with them died in hospital while two other women suffered serious burns, local media reports. Tributes have poured in to the women, who were taking part in a football tournament at the time. One friend posted online: "What sad news. Rest in peace Daniela."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four footballers were killed by a lightning strike as they sheltered under a tree. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Government spokesman Lesly Valencia said: “The information I have is that the women were participating in a football tournament when the emergency occurred. A lightning bolt struck a tree and that was what caused the death of the four women."

One local wrote: “What they did was very ­dangerous. Trees attract lightning bolts.”

The tragedy comes after a footballer was killed and five others injured after being hit by lightning during a match in Peru recently. Several players were struck by a lightning bolt as they attempted to leave the field of play when the referee paused the tie. Video footage shows eight of them collapsing after a loud crack.