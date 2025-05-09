Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A memorial service has been held for a veteran football coach who died in a car accident.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to local media reports, storied football manager Abu Moro was killed in a car accident earlier this week. The Ghanaian was a prominent figure in local grassroots football, particularly around the Oti region.

Best known for instilling both discipline and a strong work ethic among his players, Moro was a particular fan of drilling athletic ability into his teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ghanaian football coach Abu Moro has died after a road accident in Nkwanta South. | TomTV/Facebook

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has reported that Moro was servicing a truck by the side of the road in Nkwanta South, when he was struck down by another vehicle. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the football coach was pronounced dead upon their arrival.

The accident reportedly took place on May 5, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding it.

As per Islamic principles, Moro has already been buried, and a memorial service was held earlier today (May 9) for friends, family and players to gather and pay their final respects.