Football coach Abu Moro dies after being struck by car in road accident as memorial service held
According to local media reports, storied football manager Abu Moro was killed in a car accident earlier this week. The Ghanaian was a prominent figure in local grassroots football, particularly around the Oti region.
Best known for instilling both discipline and a strong work ethic among his players, Moro was a particular fan of drilling athletic ability into his teams.
The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has reported that Moro was servicing a truck by the side of the road in Nkwanta South, when he was struck down by another vehicle. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but the football coach was pronounced dead upon their arrival.
The accident reportedly took place on May 5, and local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding it.
As per Islamic principles, Moro has already been buried, and a memorial service was held earlier today (May 9) for friends, family and players to gather and pay their final respects.
