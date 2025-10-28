A TikTok star has died aged 25 hours before he was supposed to enjoy a birthday date night with his girlfriend.

US influencer Ben Bader, who was based in Miami, died “extremely suddenly” on Thursday (October 23), his girlfriend Reem has confirmed on social media.

“The past few days have been the hardest few days of my entire life and I’ve never dealt with this before. Especially not the loss of someone as important as he was to me,” she wrote on TikTok. She added: “He genuinely loved every single person that he met and he was so positive all the time”.

Ben had celebrated his 25th birthday just a month earlier, on September 22, and was due to go out for food on a date night with Reem when he suddenly died.

His cause of death is “still unknown”, Reem also confirmed. “'No one really knows [how he died] and it seemed to have been extremely sudden. There were really no signs of this happening — we were supposed to get dinner that night and he seemed so normal.”

She went on: “I had just talked to him on FaceTime a couple hours before he passed and he was so happy and so normal and he was just smiling and being so funny.”

Influencer Ben Bader has died suddenly aged 25. He is pictured with his girlfriend Reem. Photo by Instagram/@BenBader. | Instagram/@BenBader

Continuing her tribute to her late love, she said: “Ben was the kindest, most caring, most generous person I have ever met in my entire life.” She also called him her “hero” and “inspiration”.

She said she felt “lucky” to have had Bader in her life. “I know this is selfish but I just feel like I devoted my everything to him and he devoted his everything to me, only for him to be taken away.

“I feel so lucky to have been loved by him but I'm also so jealous of the people who didn’t know him well because it's just so easy to just move on.”

Over the clip, she wrote “rest in peace Ben Bader” and called her late boyfriend “the best man I've ever met”. In her caption, she wrote: “Please hold your loved ones extra tight and never forget to say I love you. life is unforgiving sometimes. I'm still in disbelief. he was such a special person.”

Ben was a popular face across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube and was known for sharing lifestyle content and financial advice. In total, he had more than 200,000 people across his multiple social media platforms.

His final Instagram post was a little more than a month ago and showed him celebrating his 25th birthday celebration. Sharing photos of himself with his friends and Reem he wrote: “All I want for my birthday is more of everything.” He also seemingly filmed and shared a financial advice video on the day he died.

Many friends and fans wrote messages of condolence on his page. “Blessed to call you my friend Ben. Thank you for all the memories, you changed so many lives. legacy lives on forever,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Thankful for every second of Ben Bader banter. Rest In Peace to a true legend.”

Ben’s family has since shared a statement with People. In it, they remembered the late internet star as a "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others."

"He made a profound impact on everyone who knew him through his wisdom, humor, and compassion," his loved ones continue. "Ben lived each day to the fullest, inspiring those around him to seek meaning, connection, and purpose in their own lives."

They also paid tribute to Ben as "a gifted writer, impactful social media influencer” and shared that some of his most popular inspirational social media posts "capture the essence" of him as "someone who led with light, sought truth, and reminded others to find peace and purpose within themselves”.

They added: “His light will continue to shine through the countless people he touched” nad thanked people "for the outpouring of love and support from friends, colleagues, and community members across the country". They also asked for privacy now as they come to terms with their loss.