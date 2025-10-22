An social media star has died after she was reportedly killed during an alleged highway robbery attack when she met her ex-boyfriend to see if they could reconcile their relationship.

26-year-old Estefanía Restrepo Valencia reportedly died from multiple stab wounds during the attack, which happened on Friday (October 17).

Estefanía who was also known by the username La Traviesa RP online, was reportedly admitted to hospital at Medellín, Colombia, Clinica Las Vegas by her ex-boyfriend with “what appeared to be several knife wounds on her arm and neck”.

Local reports, published by Spanish publications El Columbiano and El Tiempo among others, stated that she died shortly after being taken to hospital.

The late star’s ex-boyfriend, who has not been named, claimed that the fatal attack “occurred during a theft case on the Caldas bypass” in Colombia. The publication El Columbiano reported that the ex “had met up with” Valencia “in the afternoon . . . to try to revive the relationship that had lasted four years and ended a week earlier due to infidelity.”

He claimed that a “group of men on a motorcycle apparently intercepted them in an attempt to steal their belongings.” The report went on: “The alleged thief attacked the woman on her left shoulder, neck, and finger, leaving her seriously injured.”

Influencer Estefanía Restrepo Valencia, who was also known by the username La Traviesa RP online, has allegedly been stabbed to death by thieves who tried to steal her belongings in the street. Photo by Facebook/La TraviesaRP. | Facebook/La TraviesaRP

Estefanía’s “family have disputed” the ex-boyfriend’s “version of events”, however, according to a report in The Sun.

People reported that the local police, “Metropolitan Police of the Aburrá Valley, reportedly opened an investigation, conducting an interview with Valencia’s partner and inspecting her body.” According to El Columbiano, security cameras were reportedly found “at the scene where the driver claimed the incident occurred, and are now being analyzed to determine how the murder occurred”.

Estefanía had been building up her online presence for around the last four years, and had more than 216,000 followers on Facebook and more than 27,000 followers on TikTok. She was known for posting comedy videos, some which featured her ex.