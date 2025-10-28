A popular social media star and politican has been found dead in her home at the age of just 30.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fernanda Oliveira da Silva, who is better known to her online fans as Fernanda Maroca, was discovered dead in her home by her family members.

The star was discovered lifeless in her property in Lago Verde, near São Luís, Brazil, on Thursday (October 23). At the time of her death, she was actively serving a term as a councilwoman in her local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to local news outlet g1, she was found dead by several family members, who alerted the local Maranhão Military Police. Authorities are continuing to investigate her death and no cause of death is known at this time.

After news of the content creator’s death broke, the Lago Verde City Council issued a statement which read: “She always served with commitment, dedication, and love for Lago Verde. The municipal administration expresses its solidarity with family and friends at this time of grief and loss, expressing sincere condolences and gratitude for all the dedication and service provided by Fernanda to the people of Lago Verde.”

On her Instagram account, the star had more than 54,000 followers and was known for sharing lifestyle, fashion, fitness and beauty content. She also spoke about her life in public service. At the time of her death, she was serving her second term as councilwoman after two previous terms as president of the city council over the last five years.

Influencer and politican Fernanda Oliveira da Silva, who is better known to her online fans as Fernanda Maroca, was discovered dead in her home by her family members. Photo by Instagram/@fernandamarocaaa. | Instagram/@fernandamarocaaa

The star last uploaded an Instagram post on Sunday October 19, where she posted a carousel of photos of her stood next to some water with the caption: “‘Grandpa and grandma talking, and we're running around’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of her fans left messages of condolence on the post. One person said: “So beautiful, so young, and she had her whole life ahead of her!” Another person said: “I'm devastated! May God comfort the grieving family and friends.”

The executive branch of Lago Verge’s city government declared three days of official mourning as a result of her death, and an optional holiday was also available in non-essential municipal offices.

At midnight on Friday, (October 24), the city held a funeral procession and burial in her hometown for fans who wanted to pay their respects.