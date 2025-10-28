Actress Prunella Scales has died at the age of 93, her family has announced.

Scales was best known for her iconic performance as Sybil in the 1970s BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers. Her death was confirmed by sons Samuel and Joseph, who said in a statement: “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

Actress Prunella Scales, known for her performance as Sybil in the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93. | Getty Images

“Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024. She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

Scales was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013. She married actor Timothy West in 1963 and appeared alongside him in productions on stage and screen. They were married until West’s death at the age of 90 in November 2024.

Prunella Scales was married to actor Timothy West from 1963 until his death in 2024. | Getty Images

Scales and West most recently appeared on screen together in Great Canal Journeys, a documentary show they fronted together on Channel 4 from 2014. They eventually left the show after Scales’ health declined in 2019.

The couple had two children together - director and actor Samuel West, and Joseph. Samuel is best known for his lead role in the Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small. He has also appeared in Slow Horses, The Crown, and Mr Selfridge. She was also the step-mother to Timothy’s daughter from a previous marriage, Juliet.

The cast of Fawlty Towers actors Prunella Scales, Connie Booth, John Cleese and Andrew Sachs on the BBC set whilst filming the comedy show in London, UK, on Thursday, January 18, 1979. (Photo by Bryn Colton/Getty Images)

Tributes to Scales have poured in from fans. One heartbroken viewer said: “Very sad to hear the news about Prunella Scales. Forever Sybil. A Brilliantly written character and a brilliant performance from her.”

Another added: “Another icon of the screen gone with Prunella Scales. Ironically with her passing being just a few weeks ago, Dame Patricia Routledge and Prunella were fabulous in Alan Bennett's ‘Doris and Doreen’.”