A beloved soap actress has revealed that she still works as a flight attendant to “keep grounded”.

Actress Kate Linder, 77, who has appeared on the soap The Young And The Restless for several decades, still works as a United Airlines flight attendant. She shared in a new interview with US Weekly: “It’s really interesting because one day I get to be on the set, the next day I get to be here doing this Hollywood Christmas parade, and then I get to serve coffee at 35,000 feet.

“You don’t forget who you are that way. It keeps you grounded”.

She recalled a particular memory when working as a flight attendant. She recounted: “I was standing at the gate ready to get on a plane, and this woman looked at me and she said, "Kate Linder? No, you’re not. And I said, ‘I was when I woke up. So something’s wrong. I don’t know what’s wrong.’ She couldn’t believe that I was going to be working that flight. And she ended up being on that flight.”

Linder has played Esther Valentine on the long-running soap opera, which marked its 50th season this year, since 1982. She added: “We just aired our 13,000th episode, and I was so honoured to be part of that. It’s over 42 years and counting for me. I’m just absolutely thrilled”.

There are many other celebs that previously worked as cabin crew - including some surprising faces. Before becoming a world-famous reality TV star, Kris Jenner spent one year as a flight attendant for American Airlines.

The mother of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, also previously worked as ground staff for British Airways. She met Michael Middleton when he was also working as ground crew before going on to become a flight dispatcher, while Carole later became a cabin crew member.