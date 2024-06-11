Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Virgin Atlantic Airways has launched new flight routes to Canada and Las Vegas from UK airports as it celebrates its ruby anniversary

As Virgin Atlantic gears up for its 40th anniversary on 22 June, the airline has announced its new route to Toronto from London’s Heathrow Airport. The airline’s first route to the country in more than a decade will commence next summer, as it launches direct flights between London Heathrow and Toronto Pearson International Airport, marking the airline’s expansion in North America and into Canada’s financial hub. The daily service will launch on 30 March, 2025 with fares starting from £490 per person.

The airline is also launching its 15th service to the USA, as it commences flights between Manchester and Las Vegas. The new service complements the airline’s existing daily flying to Las Vegas from London Heathrow, as the airline expands its network and supports customer demand for premium leisure travel from Manchester and the northwest.

The USA and Caribbean remains Virgin Atlantic heartland, and it’s expanding into new territories too. From 2025, it will offer over a million seats to India for the first time, a 350% capacity growth since 2019. It aims to reclaim its number one spot in Florida, focusing on Orlando, Tampa and Miami by partnering with Disney and Universal and introducing multi-centre holidays. It’s also set on becoming the preferred choice for customers travelling to premium sun destinations focusing on the Caribbean, Maldives and Dubai.

Virgin Atlantic Airways has launched new flight routes to Canada and Las Vegas from UK airports as it celebrates its 40th Ruby anniversary. (Photo: PA) | PA

Forty years ago, a £99 ticket from London to Newark on a second hand 747 marked the beginnings of Virgin Atlantic. 21 million glasses of champagne, 7,000 cabin crew and five uniform designs later, Virgin Atlantic is celebrating its Ruby Anniversary.

Sir Richard Branson founded Virgin Atlantic with a vision to shake up the aviation industry by offering something unique and exciting to challenge the status quo that existed. Sir Richard Branson, Founder, Virgin Atlantic, said: “When starting Virgin Atlantic 40 years ago, I went against everyone’s advice.

“Friends, experts, the press, the pundits – and on paper, they were right. Back then, travelling by plane wasn’t a fun experience, but airlines were allowed to get away with it as no real competition existed. I realised then that there was a gap to give passengers a great experience – and I love a challenge. The result was our ruby red airline, that shook up aviation.”

He added: “Since then, there have been many occasions where people told me we’d fail. But we kept the same belief then that I had in 1984 - if you can create something that's much better than what everybody else is offering, then you have at least a chance of succeeding. From 1984 to 2024, it’s our people who make me the proudest.