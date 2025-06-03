Described as a ‘music trailblazer’ Marcie Jones has tragically died days after leukaemia diagnosis.

Beloved Australian music star Marcie Jones, who worked with Tom Jones, has died days after being diagnosed with leukaemia. She became best known for being the lead singer of Marcie & The Cookies in the late 1960s, the band were an all-female vocal group in Australia.

Lisa Asta, the daughter-in-law of Marcie Jones confirmed her death on Facebook and wrote: “It’s with great sadness to let you all know that my beautiful mother-in-law, Marcie Jones, passed away yesterday evening.

Lisa went on to say “I feel numb inside. Marc, never again will there be our little outbursts of song and dance. You made me laugh so hard and always gave me great advice.”

“You were a legend, an icon, and you will always be remembered. You always said that we were so alike in many ways, and that’s why I know you will always be my guiding light. I will miss you so much. I love you. Until we meet again to sing another song.”

Marcie Jones has died at the age of 79. Australia's top vocal group 'Marcie And The Cookies' in London to promote their new record 'You Are My Kind', London, 27th June 1969. The band consists of Marcie Jones, Margaret Cook, Wendy Cook, and Beverley Cook. (Photo by Potter/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Following Lisa’s tribute to Marcie on Facebook, she has been inundated with comments from friends and fans, one person wrote: “Condolences and big hugs to you all Lisa,” whilst another said: “Condolences to all the family and a very big hug to you Lisa, keep strong.”

Anita Monk took to Facebook and wrote: “I just got the terrible news that Marcie Jones died last night. I can’t believe it!! Last time I saw her a few weeks ago she was great.

“Then she posted that she had leukaemia a few days ago. I’m so sad. She was the most awesome lady. She had the most wonderful personality- always smiling, always positive.

“I guess it’s good that it was sudden- I know too many people who linger on treatment- which is awful-then pass on anyway. We will all miss her so much. Love to Murray xxx.”

Only days before she passed away, Marcie Jones had shared her diagnosis on social media and wrote: “Sorry to start the day with rotten news. I am in the hospital with leukaemia. She also said: “Starting treatment soon. We are all feeling very scared but I’ll fight as hard as I can.”

Marcie Jones had shared the stage with the likes of Sir Tom Jones, Cliff Richard and Roy Orbison. Her 1974 song Gonna Get Married reached number 37 in Australia.