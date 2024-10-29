Radio host Rob Dempsey had recently told listeners that he had been diagnosed with stage three bladder cancer.

On 15 October 2024, Rob Dempsey posted a message on his Facebook page which read: “A big thank you to all who have been praying for me. I saw the report today. I have bladder cancer and it looks aggressive. I haven’t seen the doctor yet. But nowadays the report comes to My Chart fast. So this is what I’m reading.

“Thankfully I’m at peace today know God is in control. The days ahead will be tough and that’s ok. I am determined to be a dad there for his kids. I’m determined to be that grandpa who will watch them grow up, graduate and get married. I want to grow old with my wife who has been a rock through all this junk.

“I’ve watched a few videos of people who have survived this and even have new bladders! Things look hopeful.

“Thanks for praying.”

Rob Dempsey, who was best known for being a Christian radio show host on the daily Rob and Lizz in the Morning Show broadcast from Greenville, South Carolina, USA, reportedly died from complications related to stage 3 bladder cancer. He had gone into hospital for emergency surgery, but went into cardiac arrest.

Rob Dempsey had been married to his wife Amy for 35 years and had four children. His Facebook page has been inundated with tributes to him. Kimerly Kelly said: “I’ve been in shock today like many. Busy and on the road with time to think but no time to give the words way to any attempt at justice.

“When I decided not to sign another contract in TV- I received a call from Rob Dempsey who asked would I please help him out on air. I was honored to be thought of and agreed to stick around until he found a full time co-host. What a fun time we had.. Instantly we clicked-like we had worked together forever. We also had some wonderful talks. You’ll see these stories all over the internet tonight because that was his nature.. Kind, relatable and the real deal.

“Amy Dempsey I share this to the stack of praise being written, because it’s all true. Holding you and your family in love and prayer.

“Rest in peace my friend-what a mark you made.”

Tributes were also left on Rob Dempsey’s Instagram page and one fan wrote: “My heart is broken. You will be missed.”