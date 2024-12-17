Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers reveals he has been diagnosed with melanoma
Captain Jason Chambers has shared a health update with fans on social media. Taking to Instagram on Monday December 16 the Below Deck Down Under star, 52, shared a video updating fans on his recent biopsy of the abdomen.
He wrote the caption: “For someone that spent their life in the sun, as a child playing sport to working on the ocean, I thought I was resistant to the damaging effects of the sun.
I love the sun and its health benefits are evident, but be wise and like everything in life, it’s all about balance, choose your battles.
“With a diagnosed melanoma biopsy, I now have an anxious wait and what I thought was a skin spot turned in just 6 months, early detection is the key. So find a chemical free sunscreen product, get some shade with a hat and enjoy the sun with protection.”
Jason explained that he is currently waiting for the specimen that was being tested in Bali to arrive in Australia. However, due to the holidays, it may not arrive until after Christmas. In the video he added: “It’s a bit of a wait, fingers crossed.”
The Below Deck Down Under star shot to fame when Below Deck Down Under debuted as a Peacock Original in March 2022. He has a daughter who he shares with his ex-wife.
