Benson Boone was due to play at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on November 1, but cancelled at the last minute.

Fans who were due to see Benson Boone at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena on November 1 were left disappointed after the US chart-topping singer cancelled the show hours before he was due to appear on stage. He said in an Instagram post which has since expired: “Birmingham I am so sorry but I will not be able to perform tonight. I have tried everything I can to revive my voice, but I cannot give you the show I’d like to be able to give you with the condition of my throat right now.”

Benson Boone also said: This is genuinely the crappiest feeling, I am so sorry. I promise you I will do everything in my power to make it up to you. I’ll update you guys as soon as I can. Thank you so much for everything you do. I love you guys so much.”

Utilita Arena gave a statement which read: “We’re sorry to share that Benson Boone’s show tonight, Saturday 1st November, at Utilita Arena Birmingham has been cancelled due to artist illness.”

Benson Boone’s difficult year: From cancelling UK show to split from girlfriend Maggie Thurmon. (L-R) Maggie Thurmon and Benson Boone attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) | Getty Images for MTV

Benson Boone is due to play three dates at The O2 in Greenwich, London this week - tonight, Tuesday and Wednesday - before the tour, which started in late August, moves to Europe for eight dates around the continent, concluding in Stockholm. Only Four hours ago The 02 took to X to release details about extra tickets being released for Benson Boone.

The post read: “EXTRA TICKETS RELEASED. Due to high demand @bensonboone has released extra tickets for his shows at The O2 this week. Grab the last remaining tickets now.”

As well as having to cancel his Birmingham show, Benson Boone also reportedly split up with his girlfriend, actress Maggie Thurmon in September of this year. TMZ reported that “The breakup comes as fans have been noticing Benson and Maggie are no longer following each other on social media ... a death knell for relationships these days.

“We're told Benson and Maggie had been dating for three years ... though they only went Instagram official last year.”

In 2024, Benson Boone discussed with Billboard his hit ‘Beautiful Things’ and alluded it to being inspired by a relationship. He said: “ Yeah, it was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out.

“Meaning like, in the past, I feel like I’ve always known that I could be the one to end a relationship. This one felt very different. It was the first time that I’d really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something.”