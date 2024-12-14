Big Brother star Imogen Thomas has told her social media followers that a terrifying health battle has left her “cought up blood”.

Thomas, 42, took to Instagram to share the news that she has been diagnosed with a “deadly viral infection” after contracting flu. She said in a post: “Day 6 in bed. For those mocking the flu this case has been all over the news of how savage it is. I couldn't breathe so I called my doctor and he called the paramedics.”

She added: “Drastic I know but I'm so grateful he did because this viral infection has been deadly and scary. Today I'm coughing small amounts of blood. I'm assuming it's from straining as the cough has been continuous.

“It's been so painful but I feel grateful it's happened now and not Christmas when my mum is with me who is vulnerable. I woke up not shaking today so I'm praying this is the start of recovery.”

The reality TV star also told her followers that her children had become unwell with flu, adding: “My girls have also had it but not as bad as me so u [sic] can imagine my household. Pray for me for a speedy recovery so I can enjoy my time with my family.”

Thomas, who appeared on Big Brother in 2006, previously revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease. At the time, Thomas said: “There is no easy way to say this... Six months ago- Our mum was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

“For those who are not aware of MND, it’s an uncommon condition that affects the brain and nerves. It causes weakness that gets worse over time.

“It’s rapidly progressing, life-threatening condition that affects six people in the UK every single day. The worst part is there’s no cure. It’s been a journey we never expected and hoped it would never be.”

The ex-Big Brother star was moved to share the news with followers after watching a storyline on Coronation Street involving the illness, revealing that she and her sister were “heartbroken” and “still in disbelief”. She continued: “The Wednesday’s Coronation Street storyline featuring Paul and Billy struck a chord we never expected. It felt like watching our own emotional rollercoaster, the ups and downs of trying to pin down what’s going on.

"Can you believe we went through three misdiagnoses? Spent a fortune in Harley street to be told anything but MND. We even sent my mum to rehab in Leeds for a month believing she would make a miraculous recovery as she was told she had FND which is a neurological disorder. Looking back now her determination during rehab was incredible.”

Thomas added: “We’re trying to stay as positive as possible by ticking off the bucket list... life is short and precious. We are grabbing it with both hands for as long as we can... As I said above my mum and I would love to connect with anyone experiencing the same as us.”