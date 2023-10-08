Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Big Brother is back, the iconic reality TV series will be returning to our screens tonight. The new ITV reboot will see a brand new batch of contestants sent to the Big Brother House, as they face tasks and challenges to win a “life-changing” cash prize.

Big Brother was the original reality TV show, first coming to our screens in 2000, it saw a group of ordinary people thrust into the spotlight, with their everyday moments being broadcast nightly to the UK public. From tasks to rations, housemates were put to the test before being voted out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fame wasn’t always short lived, with Big Brother helping to kickstart the careers of many household names including Brian Dowling, Alison Hammond, Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson. So, who has gotten rich off Big Brother? Here is net worth of some of Big Brother’s biggest stars.

Big Brother rich list

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond has built a TV career following her Big Brother appearance and is a presenter on This Morning and The Great British Bake Off (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Alison Hammond is now a household name but her journey to fame all started back in Big Brother season 3. Despite only lasting 15 days in the Big Brother house she is now a TV presenter on ITV’s This Morning and Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off. According to Bustle, she has an estimated net worth between £1-4 million.

Brian Dowling

Brian Dowling also won the final of Ultimate Big Brother in 2010 (Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Brian Dowling won the second season of Big Brother and has made a name for himself as a presenter. As well as starring in Big Brother and winning the competition twice, he presented the show when it moved to Channel 5 for six seasons, before being replaced by Emma Willis. He currently stars in Celebrity Gogglebox Ireland alongside his husband Arthur. According to AllFamousBirthday he has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Josie Gibson

Josie Gibson is now a presenting on ITV’s This Morning (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Josie Gibson is another Big Brother alumni who has since gone into presenting, after winning Big Brother season 11 she established a career as a TV host and currently presents on ITV’s This Morning. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million.

Imogen Thomas

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Miss Wales, Imogen Thomas narrowly missed out on a place in the finale in Big Brother. Since starring on the show in 2006 she has featured on dozens of magazine covers. She is currently in a relationship with Adam Horseley, with the couple sharing two children together. According to CelebrityNetWorth, she has an estimated fortune of $5 million.

Chantelle Houghton

Chantelle Houghton leaves the Celebrity Big Brother House, having been announced as the winner in 2006 (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Chantelle Houghton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, despite not being a celebrity. The reality star and glamour model soon found fame, releasing a tell-all book and perfume. She met Ordinary Boys singer Preston in the Celebrity Big Brother House, the pair married in 2006, but split after only 10 months of marriage in 2007. She is currently single but shares a 9-year-old daughter with Alex Reid, Katie Price’s ex. According to CelebrityNetWorth, she has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Brian Belo

Brian Belo leaves the Big Brother House after being announced the winner (Photo: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

Brian Belo was the youngest contestant to win Big Brother, taking home the grand prize at just 19-years-old. He unsuccessfully tried to launch a music career releasing the track “Essex Boy” and starred in the theatre production of The Vegemite Tales.

In 2013 he made headlines after he sued the creators for The Only Way is Essex, claiming he had previously developed a show called Totally Essex, which included many of the same cast members. A settlement was reached with ITV and Belo has kept a low-profile ever since. His net worth is highly disputed with IdolNetWorth reporting it could be anywhere between $100K to $1 million.

Rylan Clark

Rylan Clark appeared in the 11th season of Big Brother (Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement