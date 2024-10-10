Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Big Brother star Shilpa Shetty and her husband have reportedly been served an eviction notice on two of their India homes in connection with a Bitcoin fraud case.

Reality star Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been ordered to leave two of their homes, one in Mumbai and the other in Pune, by Bombay High Court. The couple are said to have challenged the court order. The notices, which the pair received last week, give them ten days to leave their premises. Shetty and Kundra's lawyer is trying to quash the order, saying it is unnecessary, according to Times of India.

The eviction notices are in connection to an alleged Bitcoin fraud case against Amit Bhardwaj, who masterminded and promoted the 2017 Gain Bitcoin Ponzi scam. Under the scheme, investors were falsely promised a 10% a month return, but in the form of bitcoin.

An investigation into the scam showed that Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the mastermind to set up a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine in April. The deal did not materialise so Kundra is still in possession of 285 Bitcoins which are currently valued at around £13.5 million, as reported by NDTV.

Shetty and Kundra have argued that their residences have no connection to the fraud case, and also that he has no involvement. They have also said they are confident of being cleared after the probe.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Photo by Getty Images. | AFP via Getty Images

In April, the couple had received a previous notice which provisionally attached their assets under India's Prevention of Money Laundering Act, which included a residential flat in Juhu, Mumbai, and a bungalow in Pune.

Actress Shetty has been a household name in India since the 1990s, and shot to fame in Britain in 2007 after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother. Her time on the Channel 4 reality TV show notoriously saw her become the victim of racist abuse from fellow housemates Jade Goody, Danielle Lloyd and Jo O'Meara.

Ofcom received a record 44,500 complaints after Shetty was referred to as 'Shilpa Poppadom,' and was told by Lloyd that she should 'f*** off home'. Shetty stayed until the end, however, and went on to win the series.

Shetty, who starred in the first Bollywood film shown in Leicester Square, was later offered a spot on EastEnders but turned it down due to other commitments. She married Kundra, who is also a part-time actor, in 2009.

She went on the record forgiving Goody, who died of cervical cancer in 2009, and her fellow housemates, even appearing alongside Goody a year later on Bigg Boss, the Indian version of Big Brother.