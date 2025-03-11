Billy Joel has postponed his upcoming UK tour dates due to a medical condition, with both Edinburgh and Liverpool shows now rescheduled for June 2026.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary singer-songwriter was originally set to perform at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on June 6, 2025, and Anfield Stadium in Liverpool on June 20, 2025. However, these concerts, along with the rest of his scheduled performances, have been delayed to allow him time to recover from recent surgery and undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery.

The UK dates have now been moved to the following year:

Saturday, June 6, 2026 – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

Saturday, June 20, 2026 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Billy Joel | Getty Images

All purchased tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addressing fans, the 75-year-old expressed his regret over the delay. He said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."

The tour will resume on July 5, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh and will continue across several cities in the United States and Canada before reaching the UK.

The postponement has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many expressing disappointment while others wished the singer a speedy recovery.

One fan questioned the timing of the decision, saying: "I just don’t understand. Why not delay it after the Toronto show that is in four days? Instead, you delay the show a year." Another fan seeking clarification wrote: "Can you confirm if the concert on March 15, 2025, in Toronto is still on?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others shared their frustration over previous cancellations, with one fan commenting: "Hope you feel better soon – we have the worst luck. Booked December 2022 in NYC for our anniversary and it was canceled. Now booked for the 15th for my son’s birthday (which is his actual birthday)."