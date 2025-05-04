Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpink star Jennie has come under fire after revealing that she did not write her own rap lyrics for her recent solo track ‘Like Jennie’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a video clip circulating on social media, Jennie is seen speaking during a live event and referencing the track: “Actually Like Jennie is the only song with Korean lyrics. Guess who wrote the rap lyrics?”

The audience shouted her name in unison—“Jennie”—to which she responded with laughter before pointing to fellow artist Zico, seated next to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Zico,” she said, and continued, “That’s one of the biggest reasons why I wanted to invite him here today... For the rap in the second verse of my title track, not only did he direct it, but he was there from start to finish. I’ll be sure to release the behind the scenes of that recording session.”

Getty Images

Zico, whose real name is Woo Ji-ho, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer known for his roots in the underground hip-hop scene and for leading the boy group Block B. He has built a strong reputation in the industry, both for his solo work and for writing and producing for other artists.

Despite Zico’s involvement, some fans took issue with Jennie not penning her own rap, particularly for a song that appears to be personal. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:“Making a song about yourself and having a man write it for you is insane but what can you expect.”

Another user added: “In the US you cannot have someone else write your lyrics if you are a real MC rapper. Otherwise you are just a pop star like Drake and ghost writers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others, however, defended Jennie, pointing out that collaborative songwriting is a common industry practice.

“You guys know songwriting is a job too, right? What’s wrong with anyone having someone else to write their songs? They’re still getting paid for it! As listeners, I’m glad we’re still getting new music,” one fan argued.