Bob Vyland have had their US visas revoked over their Glastonbury performance.

This comes after their agency UTA confirmed that it has formally parted ways with punk duo Bobby Vylan and Bobbie Vylan for chants including “death to the IDF” and a remark about working for a “f***ing Zionist.” The band also chanted the slogan, “from the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, free,” during their live-streamed performance .

US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau said on X (Twitter): The (state department) has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country.”

The duo had been scheduled to perform in the US as part of Inertia Tour in September.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis released a statement condemning the act: “We are appalled by the statements made from the West Holts stage by Bob Vylan yesterday. Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence.”

Bobby Vylan later defended the performance in an Instagram post: “Let them see us marching in the streets, campaigning on ground level, organising online and shouting about it on any and every stage that we are offered.”

The BBC also faced criticism for streaming the performance live on iPlayer. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned it as “appalling hate speech” and said such performers should have no platform. Ofcom, meanwhile, said it was “very concerned” about the broadcast and was reviewing the incident alongside the BBC.

StopAntisemitism, an advocacy group in the U.S., flagged on X that the duo has scheduled performances in the US later this year and said of Bobby Vylan: “This antisemite must have his visa denied/rescinded - his hate is not welcome here.”

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida responded to the post, saying “On it.”