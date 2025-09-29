Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, has just finished a tour of UK Universities.

Controversial adult star Bonnie Blue recently attracted some negative attention whilst in Sheffield recently as part of "Bang Bus" tour and was reportedly punched in the face by a woman who attended one of her tour dates.

The alleged incident reportedly took place at Onyx Nightclub and the female attendee reportedly punched Bonnie Blue in the jaw there. A statement was issued by South Yorkshire Police which read: “At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub on Portobello Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries. “A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

Most recently, Bonnie Blue has made the headlines not for her usual antics, but for her personal life, and more specifically her estranged husband Ollie Davidson and his mother-in-law Gill.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Gill said: My son is no longer on the payroll. Tia and her team have cut him out and it seems he is not entitled to a penny of her wealth."

Gill also said: "He has been told he has no financial claim whatsoever as it's her body and she's doing it all; Tia has just cut him off.” Gill also said in the Daily Mail interview that "We'll be glad to have got rid of her," and it's all about her; she's controlling and manipulative."

Who is Ollie Davidson and when did Bonnie Blue marry him?

Bonnie Blue, whose real name is Tia Billinger, reportedly started dating Ollie Davison when she was 15. The couple reportedly married in February 2022, when Bonnie was 20 years old.

According to reports,when Bonnie and Ollie (who works as an estate agent) relocated to the Gold Coast in Australia, Bonnie switched from her career in recruitment to a cam girl on the adult video platform and it is believed that her husband supported her decision at the time.

In her Channel 4 documentary, 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, Bonnie said: “Ollie was beyond supportive, he gave me the confidence to do OnlyFans,' she explains. 'And it wasn't because he wanted to pimp me out, he just wanted me to be happy and have control of my life. And obviously the money was good as well.”

In an interview with The Times in July of this year, Bonnie Blue said: “We just grew apart” and revealed that they are now divorcing. She also spoke about having sex for the first time for money and said: “I was nervous. I thought he might ask for a refund. It was a guy in his thirties with two kids and a missus.

“He booked a hotel. I remember saying to him, ‘OK, tell me what you like, what you enjoy.’ And he’s like, ‘Look, I just want sex. I’ve got to go in 20 minutes.’ It lasted about five or six. He hopped in the shower and left. I had the biggest smile on my face and £500.”

Bonnie Blue is reportedly 26 years old.